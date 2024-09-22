Iran successfully negotiates significant agreements with Turkmenistan, Russia

(MENAFN) The managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Saeed Tavakkoli, has announced that Iran has successfully negotiated significant agreements with both Turkmenistan and Russia, as reported by IRNA. He emphasized the importance of transforming these agreements into formal contracts, particularly highlighting the potential of the gas agreement with Russia. Tavakkoli expressed optimism that this strategic agreement could position Iran as a pivotal energy hub in the region.



In mid-May, Iranian and Russian energy officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in gas technologies. During a meeting, Hossein-Ali Mohammad Hosseini, the Director of Corporate Planning at NIGC, underscored the necessity of enhancing collaboration between the two nations in the gas sector. He urged both sides to identify existing capacities and opportunities that could facilitate more effective cooperation and coordination.



Furthermore, Hosseini highlighted Iran's eagerness to expand its energy relations with Russia, particularly welcoming proposals from the Russian Ministry of Energy to establish a specialized panel discussion focused on digitization and data monitoring. This initiative is intended to take place during significant events like the Russia Energy Week and the Energy Congress in St. Petersburg.



Tavakkoli also addressed the importance of sharing best practices in critical areas, such as minimizing gas losses and improving the safety of gas installations against sabotage and terrorist threats. He noted Iran's considerable capabilities in exporting, importing, refining, and transmitting gas, reaffirming the country's readiness to enhance cooperation with Russia in these fields. Discussions between the two sides included the establishment of a joint research center in the gas sector, the creation of a gas hub in northern Iran, and potential collaborations in the gas and electricity markets.

