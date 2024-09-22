عربي


SEC Announces Upcoming Civil Service Exam

9/22/2024 2:15:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) will hold a test exam for positions corresponding to the AB and AC groups of administrative positions in the civil service, Azernews reports.

The exam will be organized in the cities of Baku and Nakhchivan and will be conducted using computers. Registration for the exam took place from August 21 to September 13, 2024, during which 132 candidates registered.

The exam starts at 10:00 AM. Candidates who arrive after 09:45 AM will not be admitted. The exam location, building, time to appear, and other necessary information are indicated in the admission form.

AzerNews

