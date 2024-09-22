SEC Announces Upcoming Civil Service Exam
Today, the State Examination Center (SEC) will hold a test exam
for positions corresponding to the AB and AC groups of
administrative positions in the civil service,
The exam will be organized in the cities of Baku and Nakhchivan
and will be conducted using computers. Registration for the exam
took place from August 21 to September 13, 2024, during which 132
candidates registered.
The exam starts at 10:00 AM. Candidates who arrive after 09:45
AM will not be admitted. The exam location, building, time to
appear, and other necessary information are indicated in the
admission form.
