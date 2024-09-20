Zelensky Expects US To Support Ukraine's Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is very much counting on the support of the United States of America for Ukraine's Victory Plan.

He said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"We are actively preparing for negotiations in the US – this includes President Biden, representatives of both parties in Congress, and we expect to meet with both presidential candidates of the United States," said the President.

He emphasized that "in Ukraine, we will always be grateful to the USA for supporting our independence – for all the assistance provided to help Ukraine withstand this war."

"And now we are going to present a very concrete Plan on how Ukraine can not only endure this war, not only maintain the level of resistance as it is now, but also grow stronger at this very moment – grow stronger in a way that will really bring us closer to a just peace, really bring us closer to victory. Ukraine is counting very heavily on this support. And rightly so. Because when one nation wins the fight for its independence and respect for international law, the whole world wins. This is exactly how it should be," the Head of State emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the USA next week, where he will participate in the work of the UN General Assembly and hold a number of meetings, including with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th President Donald Trump.