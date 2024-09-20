Visible And UV Laser Diode Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.51 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The visible and UV laser diode market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.32 billion in 2023 to $3.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in demand for consumer electronics, advancements in medical devices, expanding applications in material processing, growth in industrial and manufacturing sectors, growth in automotive lidar applications.

The visible and UV laser diode market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $4.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased adoption in communication networks, growing demand for high-precision sensing, advancements in military and defense applications, increasing role in environmental sensing, global events and security concerns.

The rising adoption across the automotive sector is driving the demand for the visible and UV laser diode market. The automotive sector refers to the sector that encompasses businesses involved in the creation, distribution, sale, and upkeep of automobiles. Visible and UV laser diodes are used for distance measurement in automotive driver assistance systems.

Key players in the visible and UV laser diode market include OSRAM International GmbH, OSI Laser Diode Inc., TRUMPF GmbH, Nichia Corporation, MKS Instruments, Thorlabs Inc., Ushio Inc., ASML Holding NV, Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, Jenoptik AG, BluGlass Limited, RPMC Lasers Inc., TOPTICA eagleyard GmbH, AMS Technologies AG, Apollo Instruments Inc., B&W Tek Inc., Crystal IS Inc., DILAS Diode Laser Inc., Edmund Optics Inc., Frankfurt Laser Company, Hamamatsu Photonics K, Holo/Or Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Viavi Solutions Inc., Kigre Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Laser Components GmbH ..

Product innovation is a key trend in the visible and UV laser diode market. Major companies operating in the visible and UV laser diode market are developing innovative products by improving the laser design using multi-quantum wells of electro-absorption modulators for high-speed operations and lowering the inductance of the wires by joining small wires for high bandwidth.

1) By Product: Single Mode, Multi-Mode

2) By Doping Material: AlGaInP, GaN, InGaN

3) By Application: Industrial, Defense, Scientific And Medical, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the visible and UV laser diode market in 2023. The regions covered in the visible and uv laser diode market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The visible laser diode is a laser having center wavelengths ranging from 404 nanometers to 690 nanometers, and in which diodes are set concerning wavelength and then power. However, UV laser diodes typically range in wavelength from 200 nm to 389 nm and have exceptionally high photon energies. The visible and UV laser diodes are used in lithography, medicine, micromachining, cleaning, and semiconductor processing.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global visible and UV laser diode market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Visible And UV Laser Diode Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on visible and UV laser diode market size, visible and UV laser diode market drivers and trends, visible and UV laser diode market major players, visible and UV laser diode competitors' revenues, visible and UV laser diode market positioning, and visible and UV laser diode market growth across geographies. The visible and UV laser diode market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

