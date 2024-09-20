BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center Partners With California Surgeon General To Advance Strong Start & Beyond Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christopher Carey, Secretary Xavier Becerra, Shantay R. Davies-Balch, California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center (BWPC) proudly announces its partnership with the California Surgeon General in support of the Strong Start & Beyond campaign. This groundbreaking movement, launched by California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos, with the support of First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Christopher Carey, General Manager of Calm Health, and Secretary Xavier Becerra, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, aims to reduce California's maternal mortality rate 50% by December 2026 through enhanced awareness, access to resources, and community engagement.Strong Start & Beyond represents a significant step forward for maternal health in California. With the release of the California Maternal Health Blueprint , the movement offers a framework for addressing key reproductive health challenges and improving outcomes for mothers, pregnant people, and newborns across the state. The Blueprint outlines strategies to tackle chronic conditions, behavioral health disorders, and systemic inequalities that exist for marginalized communities. Heart disease, hemorrhage, and behavioral health disorders remain among the leading causes of maternal deaths, and Strong Start & Beyond is focused on addressing these issues head-on.“The best investment to ensure the health of a newborn is to ensure the health of the mother,” said California Surgeon General Dr. Diana E. Ramos.“By leveraging powerful partnerships and pioneering cutting-edge solutions, together we can help California mothers, pregnant people, and newborns have a strong start and healthy future.”“Reducing maternal mortality isn't a 'should', it's a 'must',” said Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.“California gets it. The state's launch of Strong Start & Beyond is a perfect fit with the Biden-Harris Administration's unprecedented efforts to tackle preventable deaths among mothers and babies at birth and beyond.”BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center, founded by Shantay R. Davies-Balch, has been at the forefront of advocating for Black maternal and infant health in California's Central Valley. The organization's mission deeply aligns with the goals of Strong Start & Beyond, as it works to eliminate preventable childbirth-related deaths and premature births, especially within the Black community, where maternal mortality rates are three times higher than the state average.“We know that over 80% of maternal deaths are preventable,” said Shantay R. Davies-Balch, BWPC President & CEO.“Our partnership with Strong Start & Beyond is crucial in expanding access to life-saving resources and advocating for systemic changes that prioritize Black maternal health. We are proud to be part of this larger statewide effort to build healthier futures for mothers and babies.”BWPC's commitment goes beyond raising awareness, with a focus on implementing culturally congruent system improvements and fostering power-sharing with Black women throughout their reproductive journeys. BWPC's efforts include education, advocacy, and research collaborations with institutions like Stanford University, alongside community-driven initiatives aimed at reducing health disparities in maternal and infant care. By leveraging partnerships and encouraging active participation in health decisions, BWPC continues to drive systemic improvements that benefit not only the Central Valley but also the wider population of California.As California's maternal mortality rates remain disproportionately high among Black mothers, Strong Start & Beyond is a necessary movement to help close the gap, save lives, and create lasting change. As dedicated partners, BWPC remains committed to ensuring that no Black mother or baby dies from preventable causes.

