Ketchum UK Appoints Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Ketchum has promoted deputy MD of brand Rachel Rix to chief growth officer for its UK operation.



Rix will continue with her current Ketchum responsibilities as global client lead and EMEA lead for two major accounts, in addition to her new role across Ketchum's integrated offerings. She joined Ketchum in nearly eight years ago from Freuds.



The news follows Ketchum UK's appointment of Estelle Boon as managing director of brand.



Rix will report to Sera Holland, who took up the UK CEO position in August following the departure of Ruth Allchurch . Holland said:“Watching Rachel work is like taking a masterclass in client relationship building. She is one of those rare talents that can create depth in the partnerships she owns and breadth in the work through her relentless focus on progress.



“I'm looking forward to working closely with Rachel as she steps into this new role, and we step into this new chapter of growth across our integrated and specialist offerings.”



Rix added:“I couldn't be more excited to take on this role at the start of Ketchum UK's next chapter. There are two things I love most about my job and our industry: building and nurturing relationships with people who inspire and energise me and doing innovative, progressive work with clients that makes us all better. I can't wait to work with Sera and the senior leadership team to bring our brilliant plans to life.”



The move follows a number of recent changes in the senior line-up at Ketchum UK, including Noor Kheir joining from H&K as managing director of corporate, the departure of the agency's chief finance and operations officers, and corporate director Koray Camgöz leaving to become CEO of the Taylor Bennett Foundation.

