HIROMI ASAI Appears For The First Time At Milan Fashion Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
New York fashion brand, HIROMI ASAI, develops men's wears all made of Japanese Kimono textiles since 2017. HIROMI ASAI debuts at Milan Fashion Week and presents Spring/Summer 2025 collection at Four Seasons Hotel Milano at 3 pm CET on September 22nd, 2024.
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based fashion brand,
HIROMI ASAI, ( ) has been trying to revive the essence of Japanese Kimono for modern luxury fashion. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first presented authentic Kimonos on the runway at
New York Fashion Week in 2016. Subsequently, HIROMI ASAI has been developing men's wears made of Japanese Kimono textiles, which were presented at Pitti Uomo, New York, Miami, and Paris Fashion Weeks every season since 2017. HIROMI ASAI gets international acclaims for its unique styles and concepts, and outstanding qualities.
Continue Reading
HIROMI ASAI collection appears for the first time at Milan Fashion Week, following to the presentation at New York Fashion Week
HIROMI ASAI collection appears for the first time at Milan Fashion Week, following to the presentation at New York Fashion Week
Following the successful presentation at New York Fashion Week, HIROMI ASAI appears for the first time in Milan and presents Spring/Summer 2025 (SS25) collection on the runway during Milan Fashion Week, starting at 3 pm CET on September 22, 2024. The show is held with Flying Solo designers at Four Seasons Hotel Milano. The collection title is "TRANSITIONING SEASONS", which represents the sequence of seasons and unveils once-in-a-lifetime encounter clothing.
Different from the previous collections, this collection features patchworks and vivid colors. Japanese traditional motifs are excellently integrated in this collection, which implies the course of nature during the transitional seasons. HIROMI ASAI always respects Japanese tradition and evolves traditional Japanese textiles to worldwide high fashion by progressive forms with all details inspired by Kimono.
Japanese craftsmen, who usually manufacture textiles for authentic Kimono, and Hiromi Asai developed new textiles for this collection. The collection was tailored by Japanese unparalleled techniques. HIROMI ASAI SS25 collection could be recognized as treasures created by Japanese artisanship.
"I am very excited to show my collection for the first time in Milan! I hope that our collection is welcomed in the world's fashion capital, Milan. This collection is different from any of our previous collections. Please take notice of variety of colors, which represents the transitioning seasons, seen in Japan." Ms. Hiromi Asai said. "The essence of Kimono stays in the fabrics rather than in its forms. We continue evolving Japanese traditional textiles to luxury high fashion for all over the world."
HIROMI ASAI SS25 collection is subsequently unveiled during the Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2024.
After these premier debuts, this collection will be available at the boutique and showroom in New York; Flying Solo (flyingsolo )
or its online store (flyingsolo/designer/hiromi-asai ). In addition, it will also appear at Maison Privée in West Hollywood, California ( ).
DETAILED INFORMATION OF THE RUNWAY SHOW
HIROMI ASAI @ Flying Solo
Spring/Summer 2025, Flying Solo Show at Milan Fashion Week
Date and Time: Sunday, September 22, 2024; 3:00pm CET (Central European Time)
Location: Four Seasons Hotel Milano - Via Gesù, 6-8, 20121 Milano MI, Italy (Only by invitation)
DETAILED INFORMATION OF SALES and SHOWROOM
For Sales
Flying Solo, The Store
420 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA
646-982 1133
Also available at Online Store
/designer/hiromi-asai
For PR and Showroom
Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room
419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Maison Privée
8285 Sunset Blvd. Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046
HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIA
HP: Text>
Facebook:
Media Contact:
Hiromi Asai
+1-646-242-4156
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#94a7aca7a2a4add4f1f9f5fdf8a0e4e6baf7fbf9" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]
SOURCE HIROMI ASAI - Mode & Classic LLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
Text>GET STARTED
MENAFN20092024003732001241ID1108696534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.