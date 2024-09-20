This Week In Health News: 11 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the latest FDA approvals, policy news and highlights from

"For so long, we've been conditioned to fear aging, but the reality is that age is power," Shields said. She directs a short film encouraging adults 50 years of age and older to talk to their doctor or pharmacist about their risk for shingles - and about vaccination."Eczema can affect people of all skin tones,ethnicities, genders and ages. Nearly 16.5 million adults in the U.S. have eczema, with 6.6 million experiencing moderate-to-severe...," said Kristin Belleson, President and CEO of the National Eczema Association. "The approval of EBGLYSS provides hope and promise for the eczema community and those still seeking lasting relief from disruptive symptoms."The eHealth survey found that a majority of respondents, from both political parties, were open to the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and instituting a single, government-run healthcare system for all Americans.Emphasizing the importance of early detection and prevention, the videos include a panel highlighting resources available to families affected by this disease, a chat with a nutrition expert about how everyday foods can help protect your kidneys, and a public service announcement urging Latinos to assess their risk at the foundation's website minuteforyourkidneys."The integration of the TCAR platform into our portfolio means we can offer a treatment option for patients suffering from carotid artery disease that can reduce the risk of stroke and lead to improved patient outcomes," said Cat Jennings, president, Vascular, Peripheral Interventions, Boston Scientific.The Cigna subsidiary demanded that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) retract its July 2024 report, which examines the impact pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have on the accessibility and affordability of prescription drugs.Ahead of RSV season, the company is planning for every eligible baby in the U.S. to have access to BEYFORTUS, the first and only long-acting monoclonal antibody approved for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in newborns and infants born during or entering their first RSV season, and for children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.The global fitness brand and legendary Spice Girl deliver a brand-new class called "Spice Up Your Moves" - designed to be accessible to everyone and free on the Zumba App. "I feel like I smash it when I take a Zumba class, all of it in my own way!" said Mel B.The firm's 2024 Healthcare IT Spending study finds 75% of providers and payers say they increased IT spending over the past year, a trend that is likely to continue. Organizations are also allocating greater spending to cybersecurity following the cyberattack on Change Healthcare-70% say they were directly affected.In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, the national non-profit developed a guide as a resource to help Black women better understand the policies and issues at stake that deeply impact their health.To help spread awareness around Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Aflac has a web page dedicated to helping those in the community and beyond. The Bridge to Brighter website offers digital toolkits, social media tiles and resources available in both English and Spanish.

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024

The influential oncology event in Barcelona last week featured the latest cancer data and findings, plus networking opportunities for clinicians, journalists and healthcare industry reps from all over the world.

Here are a few of the late-breaking clinical trial announcements from ESMO disseminated over PR Newswire:



AbbVie Showcases Advancement of Solid Tumor Pipeline at ESMO 2024, with New Data in Tumor Types with High Unmet Needs

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Phase 2 Data for Zanidatamab Demonstrating Increased mPFS in HER2-Positive Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma at ESMO 2024

FDA Approves Novartis Kisqali® to Reduce Risk of Recurrence in People with HR+/HER2- Early Breast Cancer

The Results of a Test Created in Barcelona for the Detection of Multiple Cancers Are Presented at ESMO SOPHiA GENETICS Presents Ground-Breaking Multimodal Research on AI-Driven Patient Stratification at ESMO 2024

Catch up on more ESMO news from PR Newswire.

