South African President Meets Chief Of Staff
Date
9/20/2024 4:00:18 AM
President of the Republic of South Africa H E Cyril Ramaphosa met yesterday with Chief of Staff of the Qatari armed forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabet on the sidelines of His Excellency's opening of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition. The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Staff also met with Chief of South African National Defence Force, H E General Rudzani Maphwanya. They discussed topics of common interest, cooperation and ways to boost them.
