Citizens Welcome Tobacco Price Hike

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians have expressed a positive outlook following the government's recent amendments to tobacco prices, viewing the changes as a step towards promoting healthier lifestyles.

Director General of the Income and Sales Tax Department Hussam Abu Ali recently said that the department issued official letters to all tobacco companies in the Kingdom, instructing them to strictly adhere to the updated prices for the cigarette brands they produce.

Companies and distributors were also directed to ensure that the price increase does not exceed JD0.10 per pack of cigarettes. Regulation No. 62 of 2024 also set a minimum price of JD1.7 per pack.

“These new amendments are a step towards promoting healthier habits across the country. Personally, I think cigarette prices should be even higher,” Seren Yousef, in her 20s, told The Jordan Times on Thursday.

She added:“With these price hikes, smokers might reconsider their habit. This could be the perfect opportunity to quit for good.”

Samir Shahin, a university student, said that the price increase is a positive measure as it may reduce smoking-related illnesses and encourage smokers to adopt healthier habits and alternatives.

"Not everyone is on board with the changes, but we can't deny that it's a step in the right direction," he said, adding that such measures are particularly important for young people, who are increasingly consuming tobacco at universities and other public areas.

Mahmoud Bilal, a physician, stressed the importance of the decision, particularly in less privileged communities where smoking rates are higher.

"Raising cigarette prices has been shown in many reports to significantly reduce tobacco consumption," he said, adding that such decisions help foster healthier lifestyles.