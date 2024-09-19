عربي


Air Defense Works On Enemy Drones In Kyiv Region

9/19/2024 7:18:09 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces are working in Kyiv region during an attack by enemy drones.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region,” the post says.

Earlier, the Air Force of the armed forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians had launched Shahed-type attack drones from the north.

Read also: Ukraine downs Russian missile, 42 drones

Air alert has been declared in a number of regions, including Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: 126th separate territorial defense brigade

