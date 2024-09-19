(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW DELHI, India – The Indian has announced the launch of Bio-RIDE, a new programme aimed at accelerating the development of the country's biotechnology sector. The programme aims to boost research, entrepreneurship, bioproduction, and bioprocessing, reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

Bio-RIDE aims to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial applications by facilitating the development and introduction of innovative bio-based products.

The programme aims to grow the Indian biotechnology sector by combining funding, start-up support, cross-sector collaboration, and environmental sustainability. It will provide grants for cutting-edge research in synthetic biology, biopharmaceuticals, bioenergy, and bioplastics.

The programme will stimulate collaboration between universities, research centres, and industry to accelerate the commercialisation of new biological products and technologies.

Emphasis will be placed on environmentally sustainable production methods consistent with India's environmental goals.

Bio-RIDE is expected to accelerate scientific and technological advances in agriculture, health, bioenergy, and environmental sustainability, as well as support young researchers and scientists by fostering the development of a closed-loop bioeconomy and bioproduction.

The programme is launched as part of achieving a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.

