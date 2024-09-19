James Scott Farrin Attorney Christopher Bagley Participates In Firm-Sponsored Bike MS Fundraiser For Multiple Sclerosis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bagley regularly participates in the annual event which has raised more than $1.2 million. The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin was a sponsor of Bagley's Triangle-area cycling club, On Draft.

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of James Scott Farrin attorney Christopher Bagley recently participated in the Bike MS: Historic New Bern Ride , an annual fundraising event to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Whether in his role as a personal injury attorney or on the road as an avid cyclist, Bagley channels his energy and passion towards helping those in need. Bagley is a leader of On Draft, a cycling club in the Research Triangle that has raised more than $700,000 for Bike MS since the club's founding in 2011.

Many participants of this year's Bike MS event are residents of the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area and others are from Wilmington, Jacksonville, Myrtle Beach, and more cities. Each day of the two-day event offered biking routes of approximately 30, 50, 75, and 100 miles. Bagley rode 100 miles on Saturday, September 7.

Says Bagley, "I am very pleased my firm, James Scott Farrin (JSF), is sponsoring Bike MS. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society aims to help MS patients access all aspects of life in America, including transportation. Bike MS is a wonderful annual event where MS patients and their allies celebrate that access. It's a good match for JSF, whose mission is to affirm safe access for all road users. This year's event was particularly meaningful to me because I am recovering from a road injury."

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of

James Scott Farrin

is one of the largest personal injury firms in

North Carolina

and has helped over 65,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 14 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S.

Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC

27701

1-866-900-7078



Offices in

Durham

(main),

Raleigh,

Charlotte,

Greensboro, NC, and

Greenville, SC. Attorney

Michael Shepherd: 555 S.

Mangum Street, Suite 800,

Durham, NC.

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED