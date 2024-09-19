Kuwait Participates In World Food India '24 Conf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to India Meshal Al-Shemali and representatives from the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition participated on Thursday in the official launch of the third edition of World Food India 2024 (WFI) conference, held in the Indian Capital New Delhi.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Shemali said that the conference, which launched Thursday under the patronage the Indian Prime Narendra Modi, is an important opportunity for investors, producers, and manufacturers in the food sector on a Global level.

The provides a fundamental opportunity to enhance aspects of cooperation between the State of Kuwait and India in the areas of developing food infrastructure.

Representatives of ministers, officials and heads of food safety and manufacturing companies from 90 countries and international organizations participated in the four-day World Food Conference.

The participating Kuwaiti delegation included the Ambassador of Kuwait, President of the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies, Vice President of the Arab Cooperative Union, and General Director of Food Control and Inspection at the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

The discussions at the conference revolved around food security and innovations in the field of retail processing, with the participation of manufacturers, producers and investors from around the world.

WFI 2024 was organized by the Ministry of Food Industries in India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce. (end)

