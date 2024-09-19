Mohra Team In Tehran To Attend Islamic Conference

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A delegation of the of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA) has travelled to Iran to attend the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference.

MoHRA wrote on its X handle the delegation, headed by Deputy Maulvi Aziz Rahman Mansour, was visiting the neighbouring country following an official invitation from Tehran.

The conference, which started on September 14 in Tehran, would continue till Sept. 21. Issues facing the Islamic world are being discussed at the conference.

Scholars, researchers and leading personalities from different Muslim countries are participating in the event, the ministry concluded.

kk