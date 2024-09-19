Mohra Team In Tehran To Attend Islamic Conference
Date
9/19/2024 4:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): A delegation of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA) has travelled to Iran to attend the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference.
MoHRA wrote on its X handle the delegation, headed by Deputy Minister Maulvi Aziz Rahman Mansour, was visiting the neighbouring country following an official invitation from Tehran.
The conference, which started on September 14 in Tehran, would continue till Sept. 21. Issues facing the Islamic world are being discussed at the conference.
Scholars, researchers and leading personalities from different Muslim countries are participating in the event, the ministry concluded.
kk
MENAFN19092024000174011037ID1108691122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.