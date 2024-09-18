Caldera Introduces New Direct-To-Film Solution For Digital Textile Printing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera , part of Dover

(NYSE: DOV ), today announced the launch of its new Direct-to-Film (DTF) solution, designed to provide an intuitive route for effective digital textile printing. The software features an easy-to-use interface to speed up DTF image preparation at the production stage, resulting in high-quality printing without the need for specialized knowledge or expertise.

"This highly intuitive solution will bring direct-to-film digital printing to an entirely new group of users, opening one of the fastest-growing print areas to small businesses and creators who want to design and customize a wide range of DTF applications," said Sebastien Hanssens, Caldera's VP of Marketing & Operations.

Caldera users will save significant time thanks to the streamlined management of alignments, color bars, white undercoats and color knockouts. The new software is flexible and versatile and runs natively on Windows, MacOS or Linux, making it easy to prepare and boost colors for vibrant results.

"DTF printing is ideal for customizing t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, pants, hats, bags, banners – truly any textile application," continued Hanssens. "This new solution makes it easy even for DTF novices. By adding DTF to their print capability, users will be able to expand into new marketplaces and seize new opportunities."

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

