Super Blood Moon Adorns Kuwait's Sky

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Jaber Abdelkhaleq KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The super blood moon adorned Kuwait's skies on Wednesday following a partial lunar eclipse first spotted at 3:14 a.m. before peaking at 4:55 a.m. KUNA camera spotted the phenonmenon at 6:18 p.m. with the moon appearing 18 times larger than its normal size as it came closer to the Earth, looking larger and brighter. (end) ka

