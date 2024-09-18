Record Polling Attests To Strength Of Indian Democracy, J&K L-G Says As Elections' 1St Phase Concludes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed delight as the first of polling in 24 out of 90 seats in the union territory recorded a voter turnout of around 59 per cent.

Taking to X, the Jammu and Kashmir L-G wrote: "Congratulations J&K for a historic voter turnout! I would like to thank all voters who exercised their franchise in 1st Phase. Record polling in the peaceful, free & fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people's faith in values.

Enthusiastic voters, men and women, young and elderly, first-timers and one centenarian who has voted in all elections since India's first Lok Sabha polls, turned out in strength in polling booths across 24 constituencies, spanning both the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley, as an estimated 59 per cent voting was recorded in the peaceful and incident-free first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P.K. Pole told reporters that people have overwhelmingly voted in the first phase of Assembly elections.

"Polling continued peacefully throughout the day and ended without any untoward incident. Our figures at present indicate that 59 per cent of voters turned out in the first phase of this election. This figure is likely increase fractionally because the migrant votes and postal votes have yet not been received. These will be added to the overall percentage which will go up. Further, exact voting figures will be known when the polling staff reach the collection centres," the CEO told reporters.

"ECI has made efforts to make this election all-inclusive. Voters above 85 years of age and those with more than 50 per cent disability have been given the right to vote from home. We also improved facilities at the polling stations like separate queues for male and female voters, ramps for voters with disability, safe drinking water, toilets etc," the CEO added.

The first phase of the elections covered 24 Assembly constituencies in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian districts in the Kashmir Valley and Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu division.

Giving constituency-wise voting turnout figures, Pole said that the Inderwal Assembly constituency in Kishtwar recorded the highest turnout at 80.06 per cent and Tral in Pulwama district recorded the lowest turnout at 40.58 per cent.

The highest turnout in the Kashmir Valley was in D.H. Pora in Kulgam, at 68 per cent.

Among other constituencies, Anantnag recorded 41.58 per cent, Anantnag West 45.93 per cent, Banihal 68 per cent, Bhaderwah 65.27 per cent, Devsar 54.73 per cent, Doda 70.21 per cent, Doda West 74.14 per cent, Dooru 57.90 per cent, Kishtwar 75.04 per cent, Kokernag 58 per cent, Kulgam 62.70 per cent, Paddar-Nagseni 76.80 per cent, Pampore 44.78 per cent, Pulwama 50.42 per cent, Rajpora 48.07 per cent, Ramban 67.34 per cent, Shangus-Anantnag East 52.94 per cent, Shopian 54.72 per cent, Srigufwara-Bijbehara 56.02 per cent and Zainpora 52.64 per cent.