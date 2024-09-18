(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States SCADA 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis of the United States SCADA for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The United States SCADA market showcased growth at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 4.73 billion in 2030. With advancements in such as cloud computing and IIoT, SCADA solutions in the US are evolving to offer enhanced scalability, security, and integration capabilities. Key players in the market provide comprehensive solutions that include hardware, software, and services, catering to diverse industry needs, adhering with the regulations.

One significant trend is the integration of SCADA with IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), enabling enhanced connectivity, data collection, and real-time analytics. This integration facilitates predictive maintenance, operational efficiency improvements, and cost savings through proactive monitoring and remote management capabilities.

Additionally, advancements in automation and remote operation technology have revolutionized the way SCADAs are controlled and operated. Some modern SCADAs are equipped with remote control systems that allow operators to manoeuvre the platform from a safe distance, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing exposure to hazardous environments. Furthermore, automated features such as self-leveling platforms, automatic boom positioning, and obstacle detection systems enhance operator safety and ease of use, making SCADAs more accessible and appealing to a wider range of users.

Cybersecurity remains a top concern in the SCADA market, especially with the rise in cyber threats targeting industrial control systems. Companies are investing in robust cybersecurity measures, including encryption, network segmentation, and intrusion detection systems, to safeguard SCADA networks from potential breaches. Furthermore, in terms of industry-specific applications, the United States SCADA market sees significant deployment in the oil and gas sector for pipeline monitoring and asset management.

The United States SCADA market, includes a mix of global players and regional providers offering specialized solutions tailored to industry-specific needs. Major SCADA vendors often provide comprehensive solutions that integrate with other industrial automation and control systems. The United States SCADA market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of SCADA by power operators and service providers. SCADA systems are used for their ability to detect faults in machines and minimize the possible defects quickly.

The United States SCADA market is characterized by technological advancements such as integration with IoT (Internet of Things) devices for real-time data monitoring, cloud-based SCADA solutions for remote accessibility and scalability, and advancements in cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the SCADA Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of SCADA Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the SCADA Market by Offering Type (Hardware, Software as a Service and Software).

The report analyses the SCADA Market by Component (Remote Terminal Unit, Human Machine Interface, Programmable Logic Controller, Communication System and Other Components).

The report analyses the SCADA Market by Application (Oil and Gas, Water and wastewater, Metal and mining, Chemicals, Transportation and Other End Use Industries).

The report analyses the SCADA Market by Region (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include:



Rockwell Automation Inc.



General Electric Company



Emerson Electric Co.



Honeywell International, Inc.



Hitachi Ltd.



ABB Ltd.



Schneider Electric



Siemens AG



Bosch Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900