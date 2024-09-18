Employee Engagement In The Franchise Sector Remains Steady Despite Declines In Well-Being And Wage Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Franchising at Work Report

Survey Data From 12,000 Employees Reveals Key Insights into Job Satisfaction, Employee Well-Being, Compensation, and Workforce Trends in Franchising

- Michelle Rowan, President & COO, Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Business Review has released the results of the fifth annual Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Study, an independent industry-wide survey of employee satisfaction among franchise employees.Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction and engagement in the franchise sector across North America.FBR conducted the Franchising at WORK Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to help franchise companies understand how their employee satisfaction, well-being, and organizational culture compare to others.FBR collected data from over 12,000 employees, representing 80% unit-level employees and 20% corporate staff. Participants were asked core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as questions about their overall well-being, job role, and demographics.“Employee engagement in the franchise sector remains significantly higher than other sectors,” said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review.“This year's Franchising at WORK research showed that engagement among corporate franchise employees is steady, with 84 percent of employees reporting their job is rewarding and satisfying, in contrast to overall data in the U.S. that puts employee engagement under 40 percent. That's not to say there aren't still challenges for franchise employers. Satisfaction with compensation continues to decline despite wages being up, and while employee well-being is high overall at 86 percent, younger employees-those in Gen Z-are much more likely to report their emotional and financial well-being as poor.”Key findings from the Franchising at WORK study:- Employee engagement: Overall employee engagement in the franchise sector remains extremely high. Eighty-four percent of corporate franchise survey participants find their work rewarding and satisfying, and four out of five employees would recommend a job at their company to a friend.- Employee well-being: Overall well-being among franchise employees is high, similar to engagement, at 86 percent. However, there has been a dramatic 17 percent increase in those reporting their overall well-being as poor. Younger employees (Gen Z) are 60 percent more likely to rate their emotional well-being as poor relative to employees age 35 or older, and twice as likely to rate their financial well-being as poor.- Compensation: Wages are at historic highs, yet 57% percent of franchise-sector employees surveyed feel they are under-compensated for their position, up 16 percent from last year.- Flexible work: Seventy-three percent of corporate franchise roles are now in a hybrid or remote capacity, with 30 percent fully remote. Only 17 percent of franchise executives said they wouldn't hire a remote role.- Diversity, equity, and inclusion: Overall feedback related to DEI initiatives was very positive, with 85 percent of employees saying their company values diversity and 88 percent saying their co-workers demonstrate a commitment to creating an inclusive work environment. However, nearly one third of employees thought their company training programs could do more to promote inclusivity.2024 Franchising at WORK Award WinnersFranchise companies and suppliers that participated in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising at WORK Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 12,000 franchise employees to identify the award-winners based on responses from their employees in eight key areas.The following companies were recognized:Franchisors: Large class (100+ employees)- Jason's Deli – GOLD- Right at Home – SILVER- Kona Ice – BRONZEFranchisors: Medium class ( 25 to 99 employees)- Anago Cleaning – GOLD- School of Rock – SILVER- Safari Kid – BRONZEFranchisors: Small class (Under 25 employees)- Hounds Town USA – GOLD- DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen – SILVER- United Water Restoration – BRONZESuppliers- Citrin Cooperman LLC – GOLD- FranDevCo – SILVER- Big Sky Franchise – BRONZEUnit-Level- The Learning Experience, West Windsor, NJ – GOLD- Jason's Deli, Cranberry, PA – SILVER- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, Aiken, GA – BRONZEAdditionally, the following companies were named as finalists:- Bloomin' Blinds- CareerPlug- Clean Franchise Brands- Curious Jane- Franchise Marketing Systems- International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG)- JPAR – Real Estate- Lightbridge Academy- Mobility Plus- Mosquito Authority- Oasis Senior Advisors- Payroll Vault- Perspire Sauna Studio- Primrose Schools- PuroClean- RNR Tire Express- RocketBarn- serviceminder- TransBlue- Weichert Real Estate- Wetzel's Pretzels“The Franchising at WORK Awards are the only awards that recognize the companies in the franchise sector that prioritize employee engagement and well-being, and are dedicated to building and maintaining a positive culture,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.“Recruiting and retaining quality employees is one of the most critical factors in the ultimate success of a business, and these companies have set themselves apart as top employers in franchising through their commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience, asking for feedback, and involving their teams in driving the success of their organization.”The full results of the study are available at:###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR's employee engagement solutions at GoFBR.

Key Findings from the 2024 Franchising at Work Study

