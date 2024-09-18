Italy demands ‘serious’ Ukraine peace negotiations

(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Antonio Tajani has issued a call for a renewed international effort to resolve the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Tajani expressed his hope that a serious peace conference could take place before the end of the year.



The last major international meeting aimed at addressing the Ukraine crisis was held this past summer in Switzerland, but it was marred by significant limitations—most notably, Russia was not invited to participate. Consequently, the event failed to produce any tangible results, with many attending nations declining to endorse the summit’s joint declaration.



Tajani emphasized the importance of finding a viable peace framework, stating, “I believe that we must work to find a peace table, a conference like the one held in Switzerland months ago with the participation of Russia and China.” He further noted that any negotiations would need to reflect a balanced approach, cautioning that “Russia cannot arrive with the request for the total surrender of Ukraine.” Instead, he advocated for what he termed a “just peace” that ensures Ukraine's independence.



Moscow, for its part, has criticized the Swiss conference, labeling it a “parody of negotiations.” Russian officials argued that the discussions primarily focused on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called ‘peace formula,’ which they have dismissed as unrealistic.



In addition to Tajani's comments, several other European leaders have echoed calls for a new round of international negotiations that include Russian participation. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently underscored the urgency of convening a new peace conference, asserting that “Russia must be at the table.” He stressed that Ukraine and its Western allies should actively explore potential options for settling the conflict.



This renewed push for dialogue reflects growing recognition among European leaders that a sustainable resolution to the Ukraine crisis may only be achievable through diplomatic means. As the situation evolves, the potential for meaningful negotiations hinges on the willingness of all parties to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at fostering peace and stability in the region.

