Expromet Technologies Group Expands Its Presence In Asia

Ilfracombe, UK, 18 September, 2024: Expromet Technologies Group , a leader in precision-engineered solutions, is proud to announce the opening of a new facility in the Philippines through its subsidiary, Expromet Asia. This strategic expansion further strengthens Expromet's global and provides enhanced sourcing flexibility, reduced lead times, and advanced CNC machining capabilities for customers worldwide.

The new facility, located within the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) , is a key component of Expromet's strategy to optimise its end-to-end supply chain. The establishment of this Southeast Asian base allows Expromet to reinforce existing supply routes while establishing direct links with a broader manufacturing base, including key sources in India, Vietnam and Thailand.

"Expromet's increased presence in Southeast Asia will enable us to offer our customers greater sourcing flexibility and improve their supply chain resilience," said Robert Guest , CEO of Expromet Technologies Group. "With local warehousing and inventory management, we can quickly respond to changes in production schedules and deliver stock on demand, providing our customers with the flexibility they need in today's dynamic market."

Expromet Asia will offer a comprehensive range of services, including:



Enhanced sourcing flexibility: the Philippine facility places Expromet closer to suppliers across Asia, enabling more diverse and secure sourcing options for customers. This strategic location improves the range of manufacturing solutions available, minimising supply chain risks.



Reduced lead times: by managing inventory and offering warehousing services, Expromet Asia can significantly reduce lead times, ensuring customers receive components exactly when needed, thus minimising production disruptions.



Cost efficiency and operational reliability: Expromet Asia's services contribute to reducing operational costs and enhancing reliability by optimising inventory management and supply chain operations.

On-site CNC machining: the facility will feature state-of-the-art CNC machining technology, enabling the production of precision components on-site. This capability complements Expromet's existing facilities in the UK, providing customers with cost-effective manufacturing options and faster delivery times.

Jason Tyas , president of Expromet Asia, who has extensive experience in the aerospace and defence sectors, is leading the development of Expromet's Southeast Asia business. "This expansion is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to benefit from strategic sourcing and reduced lead times," said Tyas. "Our presence in the Philippines will not only improve supply options but also allow us to forge stronger relationships with local customers and manufacturers."

Expromet's new facility will also serve as a hub for product development, offering local technical and engineering expertise to accelerate innovation and optimise manufacturing processes. By integrating supplier-managed inventory and flexible scheduling, Expromet Asia will provide a turnkey solution that adds significant value to customers' supply chain management.

About Expromet Technologies Group

Expromet Technologies Group is a leading provider of precision-engineered manufacturing solutions, serving a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, and electronics. With operations in the UK and the Philippines, Expromet delivers high-quality casting and machining services, supported by a global network of trusted manufacturing partners. Expromet is committed to driving innovation and excellence in supply chain management, ensuring customers receive the best solutions for their performance-critical applications.

