Army Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Monday intercepted a drug smuggling attempt involving a drone along the western border, according to a source from the Jordanian (JAF).

Following the detection of the drone, the rules of engagement were applied and the drone was brought down within the Kingdom border, according to an statement.

The source added that inspection operations revealed that the drone was carrying narcotics, which were handed over to the relevant authorities,

The official reaffirmed JAF's commitment to using all available means to confront any threat to Jordan's national security.

The interception marks the third attempt in August to smuggle drugs into Jordan using drones along the western border. Earlier incidents have similarly involved drone-based smuggling, underscoring a persistent threat that the JAF are actively addressing to safeguard national security.