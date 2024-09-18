Guide On Granting Licences For Youth Activities Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: During a press held yesterday, the Youth Affairs Department at the of Sports and Youth announced the launch of a guide for granting licenses and permits to practice youth activities in the youth sector.

This guide is a reference document that regulates the youth services provided by the ministry to private, for-profit entities, and specifies the types of these services, their conditions, and the subsequent preparations and procedures required.

The guide came as one of the outputs of a strategic project undertaken by the Youth Affairs Department under the title“updating youth legislation,” which aims to develop methods and procedures for governing the issuance of licenses and approvals necessary for practicing youth activities and professions, in addition to organizing, directing, monitoring, and supervising these activities to achieve qualitative development in the level of quality of youth services provided to members of Qatari society of both genders and of all ages.

In this context, Director of the Youth Affairs Department Fawaz Al Musaifiri pointed out that the department's responsibilities include establishing youth centers, committees, and associations, which interpret the ministry's message in developing the sports and youth sectors and raising them to professionalism and integration.

In turn, Head of Youth Work Organization and Development Section at the Ministry of Sports and Youth Nasser Al Jabri emphasized the value of this guide. He pointed out that all the efforts made are aimed at organizing youth work in the country in both its governmental and non-governmental aspects.

Al Jabri urged young people wishing to provide special services in the youth sector to review the guide, apply for the necessary permits, and support the state's efforts to advance the youth sector to the best regional and international ranks.