Enemy Keeps One Kalibr Carrier In Black Sea

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on September 18, 2024 on , Ukrinform reports.

“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea , which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

Russian warship on combat duty in

In addition, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 5 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 4 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 32 missiles.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 2 were moving from the Bosphorus, the publication adds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a large landing ship moored near Sevastopol .

