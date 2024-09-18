Enemy Keeps One Kalibr Carrier In Black Sea
Date
9/18/2024 1:06:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles continues combat duty in the Black Sea.
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on September 18, 2024 on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea , which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.
Read also:
Russian warship on combat duty in Black Sea
In addition, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 5 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 4 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 32 missiles.
During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 6 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 2 were moving from the Bosphorus, the publication adds.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a large landing ship moored near Sevastopol .
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN18092024000193011044ID1108685913
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.