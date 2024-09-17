Hosted And Imunify360: Enhancing Security For Web Hosting Servers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hosted partners with Imunify360 for better website security

- Wayne DiamondSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hosted, a leading Web Hosting and Domain Registration provider is proud of its ongoing partnership with Imunify360 , a cutting-edge security solution designed specifically for Linux web servers.Having Imunify360 as their preferred partner for all hosting server and website security, gives Hosted's extensive client base the best, enhanced protection against evolving cyber threats.Digital security is more important than ever, this collaboration reaffirms Hosted's commitment to protecting its clients' websites and sensitive information. Imunify360's comprehensive security suite is integrated into Hosted's infrastructure, offering a multi-layered approach to server protection."Our ongoing partnership with Imunify360 cements our commitment to our customer's online safety by providing a comprehensive, high-tech security solution," said Wayne Diamond, CEO at Hosted.“We've always prioritized the security and performance of our clients' websites. Our collaboration with Imunify360 allows us to continue to take them to new heights, providing them with peace of mind and powerful, high-speed hosting.With the integration of Imunify360's security suite, customers will automatically benefit from the enhanced security features that work in tandem with Hosted's already secure systems and protocols.Intrusion Prevention and Detection System (IDS/IPS)Real-time monitoring continuously scans server activity for suspicious behavior like unauthorized login attempts, port scans, and known threat patterns. If any suspicious traffic activity is detected, the IPS can automatically block the source IP (Internet Protocol) address, preventing the attack from happening. To identify new threats, it analyzes server logs for anomalies that might indicate new or unknown attack methods.Web Application Firewall (WAF)The WAF uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to identify and block malicious traffic targeting vulnerabilities and helping prevent attacks like SQL injection or cross-site scripting. Additionally, it constantly learns and updates to provide proactive protection against new kinds of attacks.Network FirewallThe Network Firewall filters incoming and outgoing traffic based on pre-defined settings, blocking unauthorized access and suspicious or harmful connections. This can be configured to identify and block Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks aimed at overwhelming the server with traffic. Similarly, port management controls access to specific server ports while closing ports not needed by legitimate applications.Real-Time Antivirus ProtectionAutomatic scanning regularly checks websites and server files for malware and viruses. Once infections are identified, the files are quarantined, preventing them from harming the server or website. The antivirus database is automatically updated to detect the latest malware strains.Real-time PHP script monitoring analyzes PHP scripts for malicious code in real-time, stopping attacks before they can exploit vulnerabilities and preventing zero-day attacks.Herd ImmunityShared threat intelligence or“Herd Immunity” uses the information gathered about possible attacks and issues detected across other Imunify360 installations.This data allows Hosted's servers to benefit from detecting and mitigating threats found on other Imunify360-protected servers, leading to faster identification and protection against any new attacks.Imunify360 offers a layered security approach. Each feature works with the others to create a holistic line of defense that protects Hosted's servers and their hosted websites from constantly evolving online threats.At a time when cyber-attacks are becoming more sophisticated and frequent, partnering with Imunify360 helps Hosted stay ahead of potential threats, ensuring that its clients' websites and data remain secure and stable around the clock.About HostedHosted is a domain name and hosting provider specializing in reliable, high-performance web hosting, including cPanel and WordPress Web Hosting plans , etc. With a commitment to superior performance, security, and customer support, Hosted helps businesses grow and thrive.About Wayne DiamondWayne Diamond, founder and CEO of Hosted, has over 20 years of experience in the domain name and website hosting industry. Under his guidance, Hosted provides professional products (registration of Domain Names, Web Hosting, and WordPress Hosting, etc.) at affordable prices, backed by excellence of support and service for SMEs, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses of all sizes.

