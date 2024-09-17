Kuwait Participates In 20Th GCC Civil Aviation Cmte Meeting
9/17/2024 9:13:53 AM
DOHA, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in the 20th meeting of the Executive Committee of Civil Aviation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held Tuesday in Qatari capital, Doha.
Qatari Acting Chief of General Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohammad Al-Hajri, during opening speech, stressed the need for working together in order to maintain leadership and face all the challenges and changes occurring in the civil aviation industry, reported the state-run news agency (QNA).
He said that the integration of air systems and the modernization of aviation infrastructure are a top priority to ensure the safety and efficiency of air operations, and commended the close cooperation between GCC countries that has contributed to developing and strengthening relations.
He also highlighted the vital role played by the Gulf air transport industry at the global level and the advanced position that this industry has reached in the Gulf region thanks to joint efforts.
Al-Hajri pointed to the need to benefit from this meeting to review the available opportunities and increase cooperation to achieve all common goals.
GCC Assistant Secretary General Khaled Al-Senedi mentioned that the meeting's agenda is brimming with important topics including the unified program for assessing the safety of foreign aircraft operating at the airports of the Council.
Heading the Kuwaiti delegation is Chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah. (end)
