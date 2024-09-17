Banana Powder Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 2,145.2 Million By 2032 CAGR Of 6.2% During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global banana powder size reached US$ 1,228.5 Million in 2023 to reach US$ 2,145.2 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2024-2032.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Banana Powder IndustrySummary:.The global banana powder market size reached US$ 1,228.5 Million in 2023..The market is expected to reach US$ 2,145.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032..North America leads the market, accounting for the largest banana powder market share..The food accounts for the majority of the market share in the end use segment due to its nutritional benefits and natural sweetness..The rise in demand for healthy food options is a primary driver of the banana powder market..The increasing product use in cosmetics and personal care industry is reshaping the banana powder market.Industry Trends and Drivers:Industry Trends and Drivers: The rising awareness of the importance of healthy eating is driving the market growth. moreover, the increasing consumers shift towards natural, nutrient-rich foods, boosting the adoption of banana powder as it is known for its high potassium and dietary fiber content, is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing product utilization as an ingredient in health-focused products such as smoothies, protein shakes, and energy bars is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, the growing preference for clean-label products, which avoid artificial additives, propelling the demand for banana powder is contributing to the market growth. It is considered a natural ingredient that enhances nutritional value and provides natural sweetness, thereby reducing the need for added sugars.Expanding Product Use in the Cosmetics Industry: The increasing application of banana powder in cosmetics and personal care industry is fueling the market growth. Moreover, the growing product popularity owing to its natural antioxidant properties is enhancing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread demand for banana powder in face masks, moisturizers, and anti-aging creams due to its hydrating and rejuvenating qualities is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising popularity of natural and organic cosmetics, fueling the adoption of banana powder as consumers prefer plant-based ingredients over synthetic chemicals is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, banana powder's ability to absorb excess oil while maintaining skin moisture makes it a popular choice in makeup products like loose face powders.Increasing Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry : The growing application of banana powder in the food and beverage (F&B) industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. It serves as a key ingredient in bakery products, baby food, and instant mixes. Moreover, the widespread product demand in the bakery sector to add natural sweetness, texture, and flavor to cakes, muffins, and cookies, is fostering the market growth. Additionally, the heightened utilization of banana powder in baby food segment owing to its easy digestibility and high nutrient content is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options, as consumers turn to plant-based and gluten-free options, is fueling the market growth.Request for a sample copy of this report: /requestsampleBanana Powder Market Report Segmentation:Breakup By End Use:.Food Industry.Feed Industry.OthersThe food industry account for the majority of shares as it extensively uses banana powder in products, such as bakery items, baby food, and beverages.Breakup By Region:.North America (United States, Canada).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and AfricaNorth America holds the leading position owing to a large market for banana powder driven by strong demand for health-conscious and organic food products, advanced food processing sector, and high consumer purchasing power.Top Banana Powder Market Leaders:The banana powder market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies.Some of the key players in the market are:.Chiquita Brands International Sàrl.Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc..Dole plc.Fyffes plc (Sumitomo Corporation).GRUPO JUGAL Inc.Browse full report with TOC & List of Figures:If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. 