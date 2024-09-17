America places sanctions on Russian news agency

(MENAFN) On Friday, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced significant sanctions targeting RT and its parent companies, Rossiya Segodnya and TV-Novosti. This move comes amid accusations that these entities have acted as extensions of Russian intelligence, attempting to undermine processes globally.



During a press conference, Blinken accused RT of engaging in covert influence operations and functioning as a de facto arm of Russian intelligence. He elaborated that Rossiya Segodnya’s Director-General Dmitry Kiselev, along with other individuals affiliated with the company, has been involved in efforts to interfere in the Moldovan elections. The sanctions also extend to TV-Novosti, which is alleged to be involved in interference with United States and other foreign elections, either directly or indirectly, for the benefit of the Russian government.



The State Department's decision to impose these sanctions reflects a broader strategy by the United States to address perceived threats to democratic integrity posed by RT. Blinken indicated that this move aligns with a coordinated international effort involving the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The goal is to treat RT’s activities as acts of espionage, with hopes of rallying global allies and partners to support this stance.



James O’Brien, the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, labeled RT as a significant threat to both democracy and accurate information. He underscored that RT has evolved beyond its role as a media outlet, now engaging in cyber operations, information warfare, and even military procurement.



The sanctions reflect ongoing concerns about the influence of foreign media and intelligence operations on democratic institutions and elections worldwide.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682615