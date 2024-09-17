Envoy Lauds Opportunities In Qatar's Construction Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ConteQ Expo24 (Advanced for and Services exhibition) aims to play a crucial role in boosting Qatar's construction sector by introducing innovative technologies that accelerate project implementation and promote sustainable practices, in alignment with the nation's vision for advanced technological infrastructure.

Speaking to The Peninsula, on the sidelines of the ConteQ Expo24, Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan praised Qatar for hosting the event that is showcasing cutting-edge innovations and research poised to drive significant advancements across various sectors. He also highlighted the opportunities of using AI in construction.

The ambassador said,“It is good to have this kind of event because our world has so many challenges and the resources are always limited. So, the use of new technologies is certainly very important to support the development activities.”

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar further noted that Qatar has a lot of development projects and such events take the county towards the Qatar National Vision 2030.

As Qatar's construction market is projected to reach $89.27bn by 2028, and with ICT spending growing significantly, ConteQ Expo 2024 is set to drive substantial growth and development in the country's economy. As a pivotal platform on Qatar's journey towards its National Vision 2030, the expo is promoting sustainability and technologicaltransformation.

The envoy noted that the trade and investment between both countries is growing.“We have a very good relationship with Qatar. Our trade is increasing, and we still need to find a lot of initiatives. Hopefully the existing cooperation with Qatar will further enhance in the future.”

Speaking about an upcoming event, Ambassador Hassan said,“We are going to have the Trade Expo Indonesia 2024 in October in Jakarta. This is an yearly event and biggest trade expo in Indonesia. We have a lot of buyers coming from all over the world including Qatar.”