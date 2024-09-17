Team QMMF Maintains Perfect 2024 Run With Fourth Straight Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The QMMF by HRT team secured its fourth consecutive victory in Endurance Racing this year, triumphing at the circuit in Spain from September 14 to 15.

The Qatari team, composed of drivers Abdullah Al Khelaifi, Ghanem Al Ali, Ibrahim Al Abdulghani, and Julian Hanses, clinched the victory at the 24-hour endurance race at the Barcelona circuit last weekend.

This victory came on the heels of their win in the 12-hour race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit just a week prior, boosting the team's momentum and morale as they set their sights on another strong performance in Barcelona.

In the presence of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) President Abdulrahman bin Adbullatif Al Mannai, and the Federation's Executive Director Amro Al Hamad, the team proved to be a strong contender during the qualifying sessions by securing the third position in the 992 AM category on the starting grid.

As the race began on Saturday, the Qatari team quickly moved into second place and then into first place in their category. Through the night, the team continued to shine, demonstrating the experience of their four drivers who alternated driving and gave their all in such a grueling race. Despite facing some mechanical issues during the night, they managed to maintain first place by dawn, thanks also to the efforts of all the members of the QMMF by HRT team, including mechanics, engineers, and administrators. Their strategic pit stops and well-executed plan allowed them to complete the race and secure first place in the 992 AM category at the finish line.

This achievement marks a new milestone for Qatar and Qatari motorsport, as the team clinches their fourth consecutive win this year after previous victories in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Spa-Francorchamps.