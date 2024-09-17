J&K Polls: Tight Security To Ensure Free & Fair Voting In First Phase

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar/Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place for the first phase of polling in J&K on Wednesday.

A total of 24 Assembly constituencies spread over seven districts of J&K -- Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian in Kashmir, and Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda in Jammu are going to vote on September 18.

The fate of 219 candidates, including many prominent leaders of the NC, PDP, and independents, will be decided by 23.37 lakh voters.

V.K. Birdi, IGP (Kashmir) told reporters that strong security measures are in place to ensure that a large number of people turn out without fear to participate in the democratic process.

Police said multi-layered security manned by the CAPFs and J&K Police is in place in all the seven districts of J&K.

Area domination in these districts has already been undertaken and this applies to polling booths, polling locations, and distribution centres.

“Road opening parties have been deployed for smooth passage of poll staff, voters and supervisory staff so that they reach their destination without any hassle and on time. The mountainous areas of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar, hilltops and densely forested areas have been occupied by the security forces while the security forces are vigilant to conduct intelligence-based operations to prevent terrorists from interrupting the poll process," the police said.

“Individuals with criminal records are being kept under close watch to prevent them from indulging in anti-social activities. All polling stations in these seven districts are being taken over by the security staff to secure these 24 hours ahead of the voting process. Special security arrangements are in place for the movement of polling staff and polling materials, including EVMs, etc., to their respective stations and also to remote areas in the districts have already moved out to reach their destination,” officials said.

Given the high voltage campaign carried out by various contestants, the voting percentage is expected to be high during the first phase which will set the pace for the remaining two phases in J&K.

The overall voter turnout was over 58 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections during which the voter turnout in Kashmir broke the record of the last four decades.

The religio-political Jamaat-e-Islami, which stayed away from elections after 1987, has fielded its ex-members in the Assembly election.

The Jamaat leaders participating in the present election have asked people to celebrate the democratic process by turning out large numbers in new clothes on September 18 to exercise their democratic rights.

Given the enthusiasm of the youth, the ongoing Assembly election in J&K is expected to become a watershed moment that will push the years of poll boycott and fear of rigging into the realms of a bygone era, which would never have to be faced by the future generations of people in J&K.