Tomato And Date Exports Rise In Azerbaijan

9/16/2024 3:12:43 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

From January to August 2024, Azerbaijan exported 116,952 tons of tomatoes worth $139,545,000, Azernews reports citing the State customs Committee.

Tomato exports increased by 12.3% in value and 4.4% in quantity compared to the same period last year.

In the first eight months of 2023, Azerbaijan exported 112,064 tons of tomatoes worth $124,290,000.

Tomatoes accounted for 0.77% of total exports this year and about 6.40% of non-oil exports.

Additionally, during the first eight months of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 35,365 tons of dates worth $27,783,000.

Date exports increased 1.9 times in value and 75% in quantity compared to the same period last year.

For comparison, in the first eight months of 2023, Azerbaijan exported 20,261 tons of dates worth $14,750,000.

AzerNews

