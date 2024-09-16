Tomato And Date Exports Rise In Azerbaijan
From January to August 2024, Azerbaijan exported 116,952 tons of
tomatoes worth $139,545,000, Azernews reports
citing the State customs Committee.
Tomato exports increased by 12.3% in value and 4.4% in quantity
compared to the same period last year.
In the first eight months of 2023, Azerbaijan exported 112,064
tons of tomatoes worth $124,290,000.
Tomatoes accounted for 0.77% of total exports this year and
about 6.40% of non-oil exports.
Additionally, during the first eight months of 2024, Azerbaijan
exported 35,365 tons of dates worth $27,783,000.
Date exports increased 1.9 times in value and 75% in quantity
compared to the same period last year.
For comparison, in the first eight months of 2023, Azerbaijan
exported 20,261 tons of dates worth $14,750,000.
