QFFD Starts Rebuilding Of Lebanon's Karantina Hospital

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has announced its continued support for Lebanon's reconstruction efforts by laying the foundation stone for the rebuilding of Karantina Hospital in Beirut today, in collaboration with the Lebanese of Health.



This project is part of the necessary rehabilitation following the catastrophic explosion that struck the Beirut on August 4, 2020.



The foundation stone ceremony was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Acting Director General of the QFFD Sultan bin Ahmed Al Asiri, the Minister of Public Health in Lebanon Dr. Firas Abiad, and Chairman of the Board of Karantina Hospital Dr. Michel Matar.



This project represents a significant step toward rebuilding and equipping Building "B" of the old hospital and is part of Qatar's commitment to supporting Lebanon. It reflects Qatar's comprehensive approach to supporting Lebanon's healthcare infrastructure and enhancing its capacity to handle emergencies.



Since the Beirut port explosion, Qatar has played a pivotal role in providing humanitarian aid to Lebanon, including medical and food assistance, as well as establishing field hospitals to address medical crises.



This partnership between the QFFD and the Lebanese Ministry of Health signifies the continued steadfast support from Qatar for Lebanon and reaffirms Qatar's commitment to helping Lebanon achieve stability and sustainable development for its people.

