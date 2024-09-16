Scriptology Acquires Rxlive To Enhance Medication Management Solutions And Expand Telehealth Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scriptology , a leader in tech-enabled comprehensive management, today announced it has acquired RxLive , a telehealth clinical pharmacy services company. This strategic will enhance Scriptology's portfolio and extend its market reach, augmenting its capabilities to offer personalized medication management at scale to deliver superior healthcare solutions.RxLive's technology will seamlessly integrate into Scriptology's platform, enabling better data-driven decision-making, comprehensive patient support, and a more efficient medication management process. By integrating RxLive's technology and resources, Scriptology will save millions in development costs and accelerate productivity and profitability across existing partnerships."This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Scriptology's journey to redefine medication management," said Erin Hendrick, CEO of Scriptology. "By bringing RxLive's technology and expertise into our ecosystem, we're adding advanced analytics and medication management capabilities that will help our clients succeed in value-based care models."Scriptology publicly launched in March 2024 to transform the approach to medication management by combining an extended clinical pharmacy team with an innovative tech platform. In today's healthcare landscape, the challenges of medication management are growing increasingly complex, contributing to poor patient outcomes and rising healthcare costs. With approximately 50% of patients struggling with medication adherence, there is a critical need for more effective, patient-centered solutions that bridge the gaps between pharmacists, providers, and payers.RxLive, founded in 2017, offers a suite of telehealth services and SaaS solutions through its My platform. Using sophisticated machine-learning algorithms and AI analytics, the company specializes in comprehensive medication management and virtual care programs, including transitions of care, MIPS and HEDIS, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases."The combination of Scriptology and RxLive brings together two innovative companies that are well-positioned to address the growing challenges in medication management," said Mark Engelen, Co-founder of RxLive and Board Member of Scriptology. "This acquisition is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare industry, improving patient care and lowering costs."With this acquisition, Scriptology is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in comprehensive medication management. By leveraging RxLive's advanced technology and data-driven strategies, Scriptology will continue to enhance its platform, offering more personalized care, improving patient engagement, and driving better health outcomes at scale. This strategic move further solidifies Scriptology's commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients, providers, and payors.For more information about Scriptology, visit .About ScriptologyScriptology is revolutionizing Comprehensive Medication Management (CMM) by combining an extended clinical pharmacist team with an innovative technology platform. Scriptology seamlessly integrates clinical pharmacists into existing care teams, providing patients with personalized medication management and ongoing support. This approach not only enhances patient care but also offers providers and payers critical insights to drive sustained quality outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Scriptology's platform delivers personalized medication plans, regular communication and coaching, and seamless integration with care teams, ensuring that patients receive holistic, effective care. The platform's comprehensive data insights and powerful analytics enable targeted interventions, risk stratification, and proven outcomes, including significant cost reductions and improved medication adherence. For more information, visit .###

