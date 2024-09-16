Newsweek Unveils "Horizons" Thought Leadership Series

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Event Focused on AI and Healthcare Burnout

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the global digital news organization, is proud to announce the launch of its new "Horizons" thought leadership event series, which will kick off on September 17, 2024, at the Newsweek global headquarters at One World Trade in New York City.



The first event in the series, titled 'Is AI the Cure for Doctor Burnout?', will examine how artificial intelligence can directly tackle physician burnout by streamlining administrative tasks, improving decision-making, and enhancing patient care. The event will feature industry experts in both health care and technology, offering insights into real-world applications of AI to relieve the pressures medical professionals face.

The first event ties into Newsweek's upcoming Smart Hospitals AI issue, set to be released later this month, which will feature in-depth coverage of AI's impact on hospitals, healthcare systems, and patient outcomes. The issue will also unveil Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 and World's Best Smart Hospitals 2025, developed in partnership with Statista. These rankings will highlight the institutions leading in technological advancements and healthcare excellence.

The events will be streamed live to a global audience of over 100 million users, with more than 75 prominent figures in sustainability, policy, finance, and business attending in person at Newsweek's headquarters.

The "Horizons" series will bring together experts across industries to discuss pressing issues shaping today's world, fostering insightful dialogue and collaboration. The series will focus on a new theme, ranging from sustainability and wealth management to diversity and workplace civility.

The September 17th event will provide a platform for attendees to gain insights into how AI technologies are reshaping the future of healthcare, from improving operational efficiencies to reducing physician stress.

Upcoming "Horizons" Events:



“AI: Climate Hero or Climate Villain” (September 25, 2024) – Bringing together industry leaders, sustainability experts, and innovative thinkers for discussions and networking at Newsweek's headquarters, coinciding with the release of America's Greenest Companies 2025 rankings during Climate Week NYC.

“The Great Wealth Transfer” (November 10, 2024) – A collection of experts will address pressing issues such as economic uncertainty, market volatility, and the evolving regulatory landscape, with esteemed financial advisors providing insights and strategies for effective wealth management, coinciding with the release of Newsweek's Best Wealth Managers ranking.

“Is There Life After Plastic?” (December 4, 2024) – Focusing on the future of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the evolving landscape of corporate responsibility initiatives in America, coinciding with Newsweek's annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies ranking. “Diversity and Civility in the Workplace” (December 10, 2024) – Corporate HR executives, diversity advocates, and industry leaders to meet for discussions on navigating the balance between fostering diversity and maintaining a non-partisan, respectful workplace, in conjunction with Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity ranking.

“At Newsweek, we are committed to fostering conversations about how technology, particularly AI, is reshaping industries,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-In-Chief of Newsweek.“Our first event in the Horizons series will dive into AI's potential to address critical challenges in health care, including physician burnout. AI is transforming the way hospitals operate, improving efficiency, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes. We are excited to bring together thought leaders to explore the future of health care through the lens of AI.”

For more information on the Horizons series, including programming details and registration, please visit .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Media Contact:

Ben Billingsley

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

