Mesh Gateway Market Size Set To Reach USD 3,571.65 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.2%

Mesh Gateway Market

The rising number of cyberthreats and increased emphasis on securing home and business networks are the primary factors driving the mesh gateway demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our newly published research report on mesh gateways provides an in-depth analysis of the market, covering all the major aspects stakeholders need to know to make informed decisions.Polaris Market Research analyzes that the mesh gateway market is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 1,381.62 million in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 3,571.65 million by 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2032.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWhat Are Mesh Gateways?A mesh network is a local area network topology in which the infrastructure nodes connect wirelessly with one another. Each mesh network has three main components, which include the gateway, the repeater, and the endpoint. Mesh gateways are considered as the mesh network's backhaul to the internet. Owing to the need to interact outside of the data center, mesh gateways come with additional connectivity beyond mesh.Mesh gateways facilitate the routing of service mesh traffic between different data centers and admin partitions. This is useful in instances where the data centers are in different cloud or runtime environments. Also, these gateways can help protect against email-borne threats such as ransomware, phishing, and brand impersonation. Besides, they can help improve employee productivity by filtering out unnecessary and spam emails. The increasing need for extensive and reliable network coverage in both commercial and residential areas propels the mesh gateway market demand.What Are Key Report Findings?.The mesh gateway market size is projected to reach USD 3,571.65 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2032..The ability of mesh gateways to eliminate dead zones and offer seamless connectivity is one of the major factors driving their increased adoption..The market segmentation is primarily based on component, application, location, end user, and region..North America dominated the market for mesh gateways in 2023.Who Makes Mesh Gateways?Ackcio, Advantech Co., Ltd., AsiaRF Co., Ltd., Digi International Inc., Dryad Networks GmbH, Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., HDL Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, and Siemens are some of the leading providers of mesh gateways. The mesh gateway market key players are implementing a variety of strategic initiatives to improve their product offerings and garner a larger market share. These strategic developments include acquisitions, partnerships, and innovation, amongst others.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingHere are some of the latest developments in the market:.In February 2024, Kong Inc. announced the launch of Kong Gateway 3.6, an advanced gateway featuring six new open-source AI plugins. This new update improves the flexibility and capabilities of gateways by including advanced prompt engineering, multi-LLM support, and no-code AI plugins..In December 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7, the company's latest high-performance network solution for residential uses. This platform leverages Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh, a major advancement in home networking connectivity.What's Driving Market Forward?.Rising Smart Home Devices Adoption: Smart home technology, which encompasses thermostats, security cameras, home assistants, and smart lights, is becoming highly popular owing to its efficiency and convenience. The rising adoption of smart home devices is one of the major factors propelling the mesh gateway market growth..Increasing Industrial Automation: With industries worldwide adopting automation for improved efficiency and productivity, the need for robust and reliable network infrastructure has become highly important. Mesh gateways provide the necessary connectivity for uninterrupted communication in industrial settings, thereby driving the demand for the product..Technological Advancements: Advancements in mesh networking, which include enhanced security features and improved routing algorithms, have made mesh gateways more appealing for consumer and business applications. This, in turn, positively influences the mesh gateway market sales.Which Region Leads Market Demand?The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the market. It provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America accounted for a significant mesh gateway market share in 2023. The regional market growth is primarily due to the increasing adoption of smart home technologies such as security systems and entertainment devices. Besides, the presence of a robust IoT ecosystem in North America positively influences regional market growth.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can primarily be attributed to rapid urbanization, which has led to the development of smart cities. Besides, the adoption of advanced technologies and strategic initiatives further drives the market growth in APAC.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingHow Is Market Segmentation Done?By Component Outlook.Hardware.Software.ServicesBy Location Type Outlook.Indoor.OutdoorBy Application Outlook.Predictive Maintenance.Remote Monitoring.Assets tracking & management.Supply Chain Management.Smart Grid Management.Traffic management.OthersBy End User Outlook.Agriculture.Healthcare.Transportation.Retail & Logistics.Energy & Utilities.Manufacturing.Metals & Mining.OthersBy Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Mesh Gateway Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global mesh gateway industry is expected to reach USD 3,571.65 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market:Blockchain Technology Market:Precision Farming Market:Vertical Farming Market:Eyewear Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 