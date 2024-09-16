Russia's Combat Casualties In Ukraine Up By 1,060 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An estimated combat casualty toll Russia has suffered in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion stands at 634,860 as of September 16.

That's including ​​1,060 killed or wounded in the past day alone, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,683 Russian tanks (+3 in the past 24 hours), 17,071 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 18123 (+14) artillery systems, 1,187 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 947 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,263 UAVs, 2,592 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 24,712 (+28) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,090 (+6) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine downed nearly two dozen Russian kamikaze drones on the approach to Kyiv overnight Monday, September 16.