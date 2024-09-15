Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- of Defense announced that Rear Admiral of the Naval Force Saif Al-Hamlan made two official visits to the sisterly UAE and Saudi Arabia.

VIENNA -- Kuwait has reached an initial agreement to join as a regional center for the Rays of Hope initiative launched by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) to help low- and middle-income countries and enhance their ability to obtain cancer treatment.

KUWAIT -- of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi lauded the national youth handball team's qualification to the 2025 IHF Men's U19 Handball World Championship in Slovenia.

KUWAIT -- The Ministries of Education and Interior launched a road-awareness media campaign prior to the 2024-25 school year, which kicks off tomorrow.

JEDDAH -- Kuwait National Team, male and female players, secured new records at the final day of 10th Arab athletic junior male and female championships which kicked off in Tayif city, southwest Saudi Arabia.