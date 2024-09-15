Trump Safe After Gunshots Near Him - Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Former US President Donald Trump is safe following gunshots "in his vicinity" at his course in Florida on Sunday, according to his campaign.

The US Secret Service confirmed it was investigating a "protective incident" involving Trump that took place shortly before 14:00 EST (US time).

The former president was playing golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The course was immediately locked down, according to a source familiar.

The Secret Service said that it is working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to investigate a protective incident involving Trump.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the security incident involving Trump and they are both "relieved to know that he is safe," according to the White House. (end)

