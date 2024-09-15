Moi Issues Alert On SMS Phishing Scams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's of Interior has issued an urgent reminder to the public about the dangers of SMS phishing scams.

In a recent post on their social platforms, the Ministry warned citizens of the dangers of SMS phishing scams and shared tips to avoid harm:

1. Avoid opening links in text messages.

2. Always verify the identity of the sender.

3. "If it seems suspicious, reach out to the entity directly through their official channels" the alert advised.

The Ministry emphasized, "If it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't."

This warning comes as part of ongoing efforts to protect residents from cybercrime.

The National Cyber Security Agency, Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority, and Qatar Central Bank have jointly endorsed this alert, highlighting the serious nature of the threat.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious SMS activity to the authorities immediately.