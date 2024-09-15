Panama Canal Administrator Talks With Río Indio Residents To Improve Quality Of Life

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, administrator of the Panama Canal, held a discussion with residents of El Limón, in the district of Chagres, province of Colón, to address the needs and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of Río Indio.

This meeting is part of an ongoing effort to transform the Canal into a vehicle for human development, benefiting the communities in the Canal basin.

In his speech, Vásquez Morales highlighted the Panama Canal's commitment to addressing local concerns.“Our goal is to listen to the needs of the communities and ensure that their concerns are addressed. This project is based on human development and the Canal's constant presence in these regions,” the administrator stressed.

The Canal's Land Cadastre and Titling Program has been an integral part of this commitment, with the delivery of more than 23,000 property titles that have benefited around 150,000 people. This land legalization has provided access to facilities that have significantly improved the living conditions of residents.

During the meeting, Vásquez Morales also addressed issues related to water supply and sanitation projects, in an effort to keep communities informed about possible future constructions, such as a reservoir in the region.

Since September 2023, the Panama Canal has held nearly 35 meetings, serving more than 1,600 people in different communities to encourage active participation in these processes.

