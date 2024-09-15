عربي


Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/15/2024 5:00:07 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Palmeiras vs Criciúma, Flamengo vs Vasco, and RB Bragantino vs Grêmio in the Brasileirão Serie A are the highlights of this Sunday's football, September 15.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Premier League , LaLiga, Brasileirão Serie B, among others.

Game Times and Where to Watch Live football Games Today
Brasileirão Serie A


  • 4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Globo and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Globo and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Globo and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs São Paulo - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Bahia vs Atlético-MG - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Flamengo vs Vasco - Premiere


Brasileirão Serie B

  • 4:00 PM - Santos vs América-MG - Globo and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Operário-PR vs Coritiba - Band, TV Brasil, and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Chapecoense vs Ceará - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Sport vs CRB - Sportv and Premiere

La Liga

  • 9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Valladolid - Disney+
  • 11:15 AM - Girona vs Barcelona - Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao - Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - ESPN and Disney+

Premier League

  • 10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Newcastle - ESPN and Disney+

Where to Watch Palmeiras' Game Live Today for Brasileirão?

  • The Palmeiras vs Criciúma game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 4:00 PM.

What Time is Flamengo's Game Today for Brasileirão?

  • The Flamengo vs Vasco game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 6:30 PM.

Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo

  • 4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Brasileirão
  • 4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Brasileirão
  • 4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Brasileirão

SBT

  • No games will be broadcast on SBT this Sunday, September 15.

Record

  • No games will be broadcast on Record this Sunday, September 15.

Band

  • 4:00 PM - Operário-PR vs Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B

Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Cable TV?
ESPN

  • 7:30 AM - Genoa vs Roma - Italian Championship
  • 10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League
  • 12:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Newcastle - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - LaLiga

Premiere

  • 4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Brasileirão
  • 4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Brasileirão
  • 4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Brasileirão
  • 6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs São Paulo - Brasileirão
  • 6:30 PM - Flamengo vs Vasco - Brasileirão

Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
Disney+

  • 7:30 AM - Genoa vs Roma - Italian Championship
  • 10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League
  • 11:15 AM - Girona vs Barcelona - LaLiga
  • 1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao - LaLiga
  • 4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - LaLiga

Globoplay

  • No games available on Globoplay today.

The Rio Times

