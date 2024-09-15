Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Palmeiras vs Criciúma, Flamengo vs Vasco, and RB Bragantino vs Grêmio in the Brasileirão are the highlights of this Sunday's football, September 15.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the , LaLiga, Brasileirão Serie B, among others.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Games Today

Brasileirão Serie A







4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Globo and Premiere



4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Globo and Premiere



4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Globo and Premiere



6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs São Paulo - Premiere



6:30 PM - Bahia vs Atlético-MG - Premiere

6:30 PM - Flamengo vs Vasco - Premiere







4:00 PM - Santos vs América-MG - Globo and Premiere



4:00 PM - Operário-PR vs Coritiba - Band, TV Brasil, and Premiere



6:30 PM - Chapecoense vs Ceará - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere

6:30 PM - Sport vs CRB - Sportv and Premiere







9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Valladolid - Disney+



11:15 AM - Girona vs Barcelona - Disney+



1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao - Disney+

4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - ESPN and Disney+







10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Newcastle - ESPN and Disney+





