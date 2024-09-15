Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/15/2024 5:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Palmeiras vs Criciúma, Flamengo vs Vasco, and RB Bragantino vs Grêmio in the Brasileirão Serie A are the highlights of this Sunday's football, September 15.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Premier League , LaLiga, Brasileirão Serie B, among others.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live football Games Today
Brasileirão Serie A
4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Globo and Premiere
4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Globo and Premiere
4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Globo and Premiere
6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs São Paulo - Premiere
6:30 PM - Bahia vs Atlético-MG - Premiere
6:30 PM - Flamengo vs Vasco - Premiere
Brasileirão Serie B
4:00 PM - Santos vs América-MG - Globo and Premiere
4:00 PM - Operário-PR vs Coritiba - Band, TV Brasil, and Premiere
6:30 PM - Chapecoense vs Ceará - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT, and Premiere
6:30 PM - Sport vs CRB - Sportv and Premiere
La Liga
9:00 AM - Celta de Vigo vs Valladolid - Disney+
11:15 AM - Girona vs Barcelona - Disney+
1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao - Disney+
4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - ESPN and Disney+
Premier League
10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - ESPN and Disney+
12:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Newcastle - ESPN and Disney+
Where to Watch Palmeiras' Game Live Today for Brasileirão?
The Palmeiras vs Criciúma game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 4:00 PM.
What Time is Flamengo's Game Today for Brasileirão?
The Flamengo vs Vasco game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 6:30 PM.
Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Globo
4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Brasileirão
4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Brasileirão
4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Brasileirão
SBT
No games will be broadcast on SBT this Sunday, September 15.
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Sunday, September 15.
Band
4:00 PM - Operário-PR vs Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B
Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Cable TV?
ESPN
7:30 AM - Genoa vs Roma - Italian Championship
10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League
12:30 PM - Wolverhampton vs Newcastle - Premier League
4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - LaLiga
Premiere
4:00 PM - Palmeiras vs Criciúma - Brasileirão
4:00 PM - Juventude vs Fluminense - Brasileirão
4:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Grêmio - Brasileirão
6:30 PM - Cruzeiro vs São Paulo - Brasileirão
6:30 PM - Flamengo vs Vasco - Brasileirão
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
Disney+
7:30 AM - Genoa vs Roma - Italian Championship
10:00 AM - Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League
11:15 AM - Girona vs Barcelona - LaLiga
1:30 PM - Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao - LaLiga
4:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid vs Valencia - LaLiga
Globoplay
No games available on Globoplay today.
Sunday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules
MENAFN15092024007421016031ID1108675033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.