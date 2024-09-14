Iconic Supermodels Helena Christensen And Sean O'pry Lead The NYFW Debut Of E-Commerce Powerhouses Ekouaer And Coofandy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International menswear brand Coofandy and women's sleepwear label Ekouaer made a bold entrance at New York Week with their much-anticipated runway debut at the landmark Cipriani building, 25 Broadway. As leaders in their respective categories, each brand is marking this milestone as the start of an exciting new phase of growth, with Ekouaer poised to surpass $250 million in revenue and Coofandy projected to break $300 million this year.

"Coming to New York Fashion Week jumpstarts our branding efforts and marks a new chapter for both brands," said Oliver Chen, founder of Coofandy and Ekouaer, underscoring the importance of this debut in solidifying their market presence.

To celebrate their debut, supermodels Sean O'Pry and Helena Christensen returned to the runway, with O'Pry opening for Coofandy and Christensen for Ekouaer in their only NYFW appearances this season. The presence of these iconic figures, paired with curated styling from top industry experts Charlie Ward and Matthew Mazur, positioned the brands as premium yet accessible, blending aspirational fashion with real-world versatility.

Coofandy: Jet-Setting Sophistication

With its roots in accessible menswear, Coofandy has expanded beyond business shirts and suits to include casual knitwear and beachwear, achieving $200 million in revenue by 2023. At NYFW, Coofandy unveiled 40 diverse looks, embodying a jet-setting cosmopolitan sophisticate. From sleek suiting to casual summer looks, the collection reflected effortless nonchalance with an intentional edge.

My overall goal was to show the wide range of Coofandy's offerings, said stylist Charlie Ward. "We wanted to highlight classic tailoring while also showcasing more casual or beach-ready looks. From start to finish, it was about versatility-pieces that could elevate any wardrobe while being easy to wear."

Sean O'Pry, dressed in a sharp white tuxedo jacket to close the show, perfectly captured Coofandy's modern elegance. "Sean is always a joy to dress because he understands what the clothes are trying to say. It was an obvious choice to have him open and close the show,"** Ward added.

Rafael Miller, one of the next-gen models, offered a fresh perspective. "What I love about Coofandy is the versatility it offers. From sharp tailoring to more relaxed looks, each piece makes you feel prepared for anything, and that's the kind of confidence I look for in a brand," Miller noted, embodying Coofandy's balance of sophistication and ease.

Ekouaer: Effortless Chic for Every Occasion

Ekouaer, known for its stylish sleepwear, made its mark with 20 womenswear looks that transition effortlessly from day to night. Drawing inspiration from the off-duty city girl in the Riviera, the collection blended playful elements like flip flops and wide-leg jeans with luxurious textures of silk and satin.

"Helena was a dream to work with," said stylist Matthew Mazur."She knew exactly what she wanted, and we elevated her look with bold accessories like a lace catsuit, a standout piece made exclusively for her."

Christensen, dressed in a layered silk PJ set over a lace bodysuit, captured the spirit of the Ekouaer woman-effortless, chic, and confident. "It was all about taking something cozy and giving it a bold twist," Christensen said.

Mazur further explained the vision behind the collection: "I wanted to explore how sleepwear and loungewear could transition into daywear, making the pieces versatile, no fuss, and chic. It's about blending comfort with style in a way that feels natural."

To ensure a successful and seamless New York Fashion Week show, the brands partnered with China Fashion Collective, a New York-based agency known for high-profile fashion shows and helping international brands break into the US market.

"The vision was to showcase not only the premium nature of the brands but also their accessibility, but also highlighting their versatility in everyday wear," said Yuhan Liu, former award-winning journalist and Co-Founder of China Fashion Collective, who led the NYFW production effort.

Chen also noted this NYFW debut is a key moment for both brands as they continue to explore new avenues beyond e-commerce, emphasizing the strategic importance of the show for their future market expansion.

