U.S. Army Destroys Three Drones, One Support Vehicle

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) said that in the past 24 hours, its forces successfully destroyed three uncrewed aerial and one support vehicle in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

It said in a press release that it was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region.

These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels, it added. (end)

asj







MENAFN14092024000071011013ID1108673036