Gord Tool To Assess Energy Performance Of Buildings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Giving a fillip to Qatar's efforts at conservation and sustainability, the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord), based at Qatar Science and Park, has developed a we-based simulation tool.

Energia Suite helps in assessing the energy performance of buildings, Gord founding chairman Dr Yousef Alhorr told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

Gord has been working to develop this tool for some time, and now it is set for the global launch, he stated.

“As 40% of energy is consumed in building operations, reducing energy usage within buildings is crucial for lowering the carbon footprint, whether locally or globally. There are many strategies and techniques to improve the energy efficiency of buildings. However, to assess the impact of such solutions, you need assessment tools,” said, Dr Alhorr.

“To bridge the gap, we have developed Energia Suite, a first of its kind in the region. This simulation tool can be used to assess energy-saving intervention strategies, products and solutions. It enables developers and project owners to assess in advance whether these solutions or products will effectively achieve the required energy saving,” explained the official.

“The strength of this tool is that it can be used anywhere in the world. It can be used in more than 10,000 cities across the world, making it truly global. It is backed by extremely sophisticated calculation engine based on the energy use. The tool is very sound and well-founded in terms of scientific aspects and is based on ISO, ASHRAE, and European standards,” he noted.

Energia Suite has a user-friendly interface so that people can just key in the building data related to the systems, materials and products. "The tool will then process this information to perform the needed calculation. Energia Suite does not require an energy expert to run it. This is the key difference between Energia Suite and other simulation tools, which require highly skilled energy professionals.”

According to Dr Alhorr, Energia Suite can be used to assess energy patterns of complex high-rise buildings as well as smaller projects.

“Energia Suite is among our latest initiatives to support energy efficiency in the built environment. It is a global initiative for which we have received interest from different countries to test its viability. Soon, we will be launching this tool internationally,” he added.

