FUTURE Of SPACE Partners With NASA Astronaut José Hernández & Tierra Luna Cellars For The Space2sea Voyage Of Legends

Astronaut José Hernández joins William Shatner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Curry, Astronaut Scott Kelly, Céline Cousteau, and Artist Stephen Wiltshire.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FUTURE of SPACE proudly announces its partnership with Tierra Luna Cellars , founded by NASA Astronaut José Hernández, who will join the prestigious Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage as a Featured Guest and Sponsor.

José Hernández's inspiring journey, from a migrant farmworker to space, encapsulates the very essence of perseverance and the boundless possibilities of human achievement. As a mission specialist on NASA's STS-128 shuttle flight in 2009, Hernández became the first child of Mexican immigrant parents to journey to space, overcoming unimaginable challenges in pursuit of his dream. His memoir, Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut, resonates with millions who aspire to greatness despite adversity. His remarkable story now takes flight in A Million Miles Away, a new biopic that has captivated global audiences, chronicling his life and triumphs from humble beginnings to becoming one of NASA's elite.

In this groundbreaking collaboration, Tierra Luna Cellars will bring the unique legacy of Hernández's work to the Space2Sea Voyage to Antarctica. A true representation of resilience, innovation, and excellence, Tierra Luna wines reflect the same passion for the Earth and the Stars that have driven Hernández's extraordinary career.

The Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage, scheduled for December 19-29, 2024, is an unprecedented fusion of adventure, discovery, and exploration, where visionaries from diverse fields come together to push the boundaries of what's possible on Earth and in Space. Hernández will be joined by other luminaries, including Legendary William Shatner, Renowned Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Award-Winning Journalist Ann Curry, Esteemed NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, Ocean Legacy Céline Cousteau, and Acclaimed Artist and autistic savant Stephen Wiltshire, creating a stellar lineup of icons ready to inspire profound conversations about humanity's future.

During the Voyage, Hernández will speak on his life's trials and triumphs, providing an exclusive opportunity for guests to hear his firsthand account of the resilience it takes to overcome obstacles, seize the stars, and continue pursuing new frontiers on Earth-whether in the cosmos or through his vineyard's extraordinary offerings. His participation in the Voyage is a continuation of FUTURE of SPACE's mission to foster world-shaping debates and breakthroughs, encouraging humanity to build a future both on Earth and beyond.

As the world watches the A Million Miles Away biopic and reads Hernández's compelling memoir, the Space2Sea Voyage will offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with him in person. FUTURE of SPACE and Tierra Luna Cellars are honored to bring such a powerful voice and a true testament to the human spirit to the frozen White Continent where dreams take flight and barriers are shattered.

About FUTURE OF SPACE (FoS)

FUTURE of SPACE is an organization dedicated to fostering a deeper connection between humanity and the cosmos. Through initiatives like Space2Sea, FoS aims to inspire a new generation of explorers and thinkers to dream big and act with the future in mind. .

About SPACE2SEA ANTARCTICA: VOYAGE OF LEGENDS

Space2Sea Antarctica Voyage of Legends is hosted by FUTURE of SPACE taking place aboard a luxurious custom-built expedition vessel this December 19-29, 2024. Limited to 260 guests, this intimate and profound journey offers the opportunity to interact with luminaries such as William Shatner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ann Curry, Scott Kelly, José Hernández, Céline Cousteau, and Stephen Wiltshire. Alongside expert-led expeditions and excursions, Voyagers will gain unparalleled insights into space, science, and exploration. To find out more about the expedition visit or contact ....

About JOSÉ HERNÁNDEZ José Hernández is a former NASA Astronaut, engineer, entrepreneur, and public speaker. He is the owner of Tierra Luna Cellars and author of Reaching for the Stars. His life's incredible story has recently been made into the acclaimed biopic, A Million Miles Away.

About TIERRA LUNA CELLARS Tierra Luna Cellars, founded by José Hernández, crafts exceptional wines that reflect the same passion, precision, and dedication that defined his career as an astronaut. Tierra Luna celebrates the blending of Earth and the Cosmos, creating wines that are both grounded in tradition and reaching for the stars.

