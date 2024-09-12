Opentext Announces Voting Results For Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ,

TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were re-elected by at its

annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote

for

the

election of

directors

at

the

Meeting are

set

out

below.

Shareholders

holding

221,529,725 common

shares of the Company representing 82.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. On

a

vote

by

ballot, the following nominees

were

elected as

a

director

of

OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:



Votes

For

Votes

Against

P. Thomas Jenkins 206,137,984 94.24

% 12,605,255 5.76

% Mark J. Barrenechea 211,660,325 96.76

% 7,082,913 3.24

% Randy Fowlie 203,860,433 93.20

% 14,882,806 6.80

% David Fraser 186,932,481 85.46

% 31,810,756 14.54

% Robert Hau 218,061,192 99.69

% 682,046 0.31

% Goldy Hyder 209,812,162 95.92

% 8,931,077 4.08

% Annette Rippert 209,849,059 95.93

% 8,894,180 4.07

% Stephen J. Sadler 208,584,252 95.36

% 10,158,988 4.64

% Katharine B. Stevenson 212,679,811 97.23

% 6,063,427 2.77

% Deborah Weinstein 200,491,634 91.66

% 18,251,604 8.34

%

Prior to the Meeting, Ann M. Powell informed the Company of her decision not to stand for election as a director at the Meeting. The Board thanks Ms. Powell for her years of valuable service.

The

results

of

other matters

considered

at

the

Meeting are

reported

in

the

Report of

Voting

Results as

filed

on

SEDAR+ ( ) and

Open

Text's Form

8-K

filed on

EDGAR

( ),

each

of

which will be filed on or about September 12, 2024.

