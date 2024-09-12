Opentext Announces Voting Results For Election Of Directors
Date
9/12/2024 5:15:59 PM
WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ,
TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were re-elected by shareholders at its
annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote
for
the
election of
directors
at
the
Meeting are
set
out
below.
Shareholders
holding
221,529,725 common
shares of the Company representing 82.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.
On
a
vote
by
ballot, the following nominees
were
elected as
a
director
of
OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:
|
|
Votes
For
|
|
Votes
Against
|
|
P. Thomas Jenkins
|
206,137,984
|
94.24
%
|
12,605,255
|
5.76
%
|
Mark J. Barrenechea
|
211,660,325
|
96.76
%
|
7,082,913
|
3.24
%
|
Randy Fowlie
|
203,860,433
|
93.20
%
|
14,882,806
|
6.80
%
|
David Fraser
|
186,932,481
|
85.46
%
|
31,810,756
|
14.54
%
|
Robert Hau
|
218,061,192
|
99.69
%
|
682,046
|
0.31
%
|
Goldy Hyder
|
209,812,162
|
95.92
%
|
8,931,077
|
4.08
%
|
Annette Rippert
|
209,849,059
|
95.93
%
|
8,894,180
|
4.07
%
|
Stephen J. Sadler
|
208,584,252
|
95.36
%
|
10,158,988
|
4.64
%
|
Katharine B. Stevenson
|
212,679,811
|
97.23
%
|
6,063,427
|
2.77
%
|
Deborah Weinstein
|
200,491,634
|
91.66
%
|
18,251,604
|
8.34
%
Prior to the Meeting, Ann M. Powell informed the Company of her decision not to stand for election as a director at the Meeting. The Board thanks Ms. Powell for her years of valuable service.
The
results
of
other matters
considered
at
the
Meeting are
reported
in
the
Report of
Voting
Results as
filed
on
SEDAR+ ( ) and
Open
Text's Form
8-K
filed on
EDGAR
( ),
each
of
which will be filed on or about September 12, 2024.
About OpenText
OpenTextTM
is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at
.
OTEX-F
Copyright ©2024 Open Text.
OpenText
is
a
trademark
or
registered
trademark
of
Open
Text.
The
list
of
trademarks
is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text.
All rights reserved. For more information, visit: Open Text Corporation
