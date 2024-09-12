عربي


Opentext Announces Voting Results For Election Of Directors


9/12/2024 5:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ,
TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were re-elected by shareholders at its
annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote
for
the
election of
directors
at
the
Meeting are
set
out
below.
Shareholders
holding
221,529,725 common
shares of the Company representing 82.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

On
a
vote
by
ballot, the following nominees
were
elected as
a
director
of
OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

Votes
For


Votes
Against


P. Thomas Jenkins

206,137,984

94.24
%

12,605,255

5.76
%

Mark J. Barrenechea

211,660,325

96.76
%

7,082,913

3.24
%

Randy Fowlie

203,860,433

93.20
%

14,882,806

6.80
%

David Fraser

186,932,481

85.46
%

31,810,756

14.54
%

Robert Hau

218,061,192

99.69
%

682,046

0.31
%

Goldy Hyder

209,812,162

95.92
%

8,931,077

4.08
%

Annette Rippert

209,849,059

95.93
%

8,894,180

4.07
%

Stephen J. Sadler

208,584,252

95.36
%

10,158,988

4.64
%

Katharine B. Stevenson

212,679,811

97.23
%

6,063,427

2.77
%

Deborah Weinstein

200,491,634

91.66
%

18,251,604

8.34
%

Prior to the Meeting, Ann M. Powell informed the Company of her decision not to stand for election as a director at the Meeting. The Board thanks Ms. Powell for her years of valuable service.

The
results
of
other matters
considered
at
the
Meeting are
reported
in
the
Report of
Voting
Results as
filed
on
SEDAR+ ( ) and
Open
Text's Form
8-K
filed on
EDGAR
( ),
each
of
which will be filed on or about September 12, 2024.

About OpenText

OpenTextTM
is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at
.

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2024 Open Text.
OpenText
is
a
trademark
or
registered
trademark
of
Open
Text.
The
list
of
trademarks
is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text.
All rights reserved. For more information, visit: Open Text Corporation

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

