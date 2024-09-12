Umerov Announces Delivery Of Patriot System From Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will soon receive a Patriot air defense system from Romanian partners.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov announced this on following a telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tîlvăr, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a fruitful phone conversation with the Minister of National Defense of Romania, Angel Tîlvăr. The main topic is strengthening Ukrainian skies' protection from russian missiles and drones. Ukraine will soon receive a new Patriot air defense system from our Romanian partners. There will also be more F-16s in Ukrainian skies. A group of our pilots is already undergoing training in Romania," Umerov wrote.

He added that he thanked the government and people of Romania for supporting and strengthening the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.

The defense ministers of both countries agreed to continue cooperation.

Umerov also noted that he is planning a visit to Romania.

As reported by Ukrinform, Romania decided to deliver a Patriot PAC-3 air defense system to Ukraine.