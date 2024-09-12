Trive Capital And Baylink Capital Backed Veltris Appoints Hiral Chandrana As CEO And Board Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veltris , a next generation services company, has announced the appointment of Hiral Chandrana as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective September 9, 2024.

Veltris (the "Company"), which was formed in conjunction with an by Trive Capital and BayLink Capital in 2023, specializes in developing solutions in Data & Artificial Intelligence, Engineering services, and Digital Product Engineering Services for enterprise and mid-market clients.

Continue Reading

Veltris provides next generation technology services and solutions to a wide array of mid-market and Fortune 500 clients.

Post this





Hiral joins Veltris with nearly three decades of global experience in growing Digital Transformation & Business Solutions across a diverse set of industries.

He most recently served as the CEO of Mastek, a global digital engineering & cloud transformation services public company with ~6,000 employees. Under his leadership, Mastek delivered industry leading growth and aggressively scaled its US business through organic initiatives and M&A.

Prior to Mastek, Hiral spent 14 years with Wipro Limited, holding progressive leadership roles. His most recent position was as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Wipro's Business Applications & Digital Services business, a ~$3.0B business unit, where he spearheaded the transformation of the company's digital, cloud applications, and cyber security portfolio.

Hiral's expertise covers a wide array of industry verticals and solutions capabilities, and he maintains a strong track record of forging relationships with Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients globally.

Hiral has an engineering background with an M.S. from Washington State University and an MBA from Iowa State University, in addition to having completed executive leadership programs at Wharton, Duke, and UC Berkeley. Hiral was recognized as Executive of the Year (IT Integrated Category) by Gold Globee® in 2024 and as an Inspiring CEO at The Economic Times 'CEO Conclave' in 2022.

Chris Zugaro , Partner at Trive Capital, commented "We are thrilled to welcome Hiral and his decades of industry experience to Veltris. His extensive experience leading and accelerating growth across IT Services makes him the ideal leader for Veltris, and we look forward to him leading the Company to new heights."

Kaustuv Sen , Managing Partner at BayLink Capital, commented "We look forward to working closely with Hiral to drive rapid growth at the Company through an accelerated M&A program and further buildout of the go-to-market engine, to ultimately create a category winner in next-gen product engineering services that delivers digital, AI, and industry X.0 transformations for our clients."

Hiral Chandrana, on his appointment said, "I am excited to partner with Trive Capital, BayLink Capital, and the entire team at the Company in the ambitious journey to scale the Veltris platform. Veltris has unique differentiated capabilities with a deep talented global workforce. Technology and AI led disruptions will redefine how clients will consume business solutions in the future. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and leadership team at Veltris as we accelerate growth and be the partner of choice for our clients in select verticals in the US."

About Veltris :

Veltris provides next generation technology services and solutions to a wide array of mid-market and Fortune 500 clients. These services and solutions include Data & Artificial Intelligence, Engineering R&D, and Digital Product Engineering. With a global technical and business workforce, Veltris prides itself on innovating, accelerating, and transforming business for its customers. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Veltris

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED